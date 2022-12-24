Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

