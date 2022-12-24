Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $65.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Alcoa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

