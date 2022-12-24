Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

