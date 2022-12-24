América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

