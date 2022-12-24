American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE ARL opened at $26.00 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $216,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

