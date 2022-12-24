American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE ARL opened at $26.00 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Realty Investors (ARL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.