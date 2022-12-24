Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.55 million. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,089,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $114,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 835,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,868 shares of company stock valued at $919,899. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.