Analysts Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) PT at $106.20

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.20.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:CPA opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

