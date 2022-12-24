Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 253.38

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.38 ($3.08).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.23) to GBX 259 ($3.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.28) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

LON:DLG opened at GBX 218 ($2.65) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,090.00.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.70), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($588,008.75).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

