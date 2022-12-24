Analysts Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) PT at $617.67

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $617.67.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.44) to GBX 570 ($6.92) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 585 ($7.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 700 ($8.50) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.92) to GBX 650 ($7.90) in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 35.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

