Analysts Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $23.14

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

NOV stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.90 and a beta of 1.86. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

