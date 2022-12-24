Analysts Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $126.92

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

