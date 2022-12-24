Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $54.13

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

