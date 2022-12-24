Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and MiNK Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -32.43% -30.46% MiNK Therapeutics N/A -168.94% -78.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and MiNK Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 411.83%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.72%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than MiNK Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and MiNK Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.62) -13.63 MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 113.60 -$30.21 million ($0.78) -2.97

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiNK Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats MiNK Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

