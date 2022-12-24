Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $238,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

MPC stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $62.17 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

