Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $238,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.
MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
