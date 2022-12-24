Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $296,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,984 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $398.04 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.43.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

