Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 14,582 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Apeiron RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 58,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

