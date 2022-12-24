Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

