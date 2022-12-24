Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 361.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,966 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

