Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.