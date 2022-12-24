Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.