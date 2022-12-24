Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.