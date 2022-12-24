Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

