AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

