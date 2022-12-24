AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %
AT&T stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
