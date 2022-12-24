Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 million, a PE ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

