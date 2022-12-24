Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 10,659 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 244.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 407.7% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 369.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 9,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.