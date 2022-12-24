Axiom Advisory LLC Buys 847 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.02 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.