Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $173.80.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

