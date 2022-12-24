Ballast Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.
Intel Stock Up 0.5 %
INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
