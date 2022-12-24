Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

