Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

