Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.9% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 52.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

