Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.