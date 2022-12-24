Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.