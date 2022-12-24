Beazley (LON:BEZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $675.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 675.50 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 674 ($8.19), with a volume of 38558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 672.50 ($8.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.56) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 840 ($10.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.58) to GBX 711 ($8.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.75) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.33 ($8.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,827.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 638.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 578.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

