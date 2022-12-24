Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $730.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $730.60.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.75) to GBX 750 ($9.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.20) to GBX 775 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.56) to GBX 748 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.