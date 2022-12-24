BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.
Shares of BHP opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
