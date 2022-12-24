BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

About BHP Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

