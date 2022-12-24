BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.46.

BB stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,601. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

