British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 4,043 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.81) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,316.50 ($40.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,411.28. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,337.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,390.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

