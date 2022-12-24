Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $414.44

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $414.44.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average of $353.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
