Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT at $260.27

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.27.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

ANSYS stock opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.17. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

