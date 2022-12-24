Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target at $159.75

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 266.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.9 %

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

BMO opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.