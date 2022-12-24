Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $29.38

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $649.13 million, a P/E ratio of -138.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 119,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

