Brokerages Set Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Price Target at $66.33

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 214,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.