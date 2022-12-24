Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $11.79

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on HT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

HT stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

