Brokerages Set International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT at $318.50

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 144 ($1.75) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Distributions Services in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 240 ($2.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

