Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MMP opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 631,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 281,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

