Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $58.07

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.07.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masco Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.