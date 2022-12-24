Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $52.29

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.41. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

