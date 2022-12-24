Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $51.25

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

