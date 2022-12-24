Brokerages Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) PT at $143.08

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.08.
ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,287,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Allstate by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 5,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
