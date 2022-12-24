Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $47.80

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,232,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.