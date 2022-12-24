Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $47.80

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,232,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

UDR stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

